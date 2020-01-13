BART deploys 12 new officers on trains to tackle crime

BART deployed a new team of officers on Monday to monitor trains and platforms as part of Chief Ed Alvarez's plan to reduce crime.

Alvarez served as interim police chief until he was appointed to the permanent position on Friday.

The 22-year veteran of the transit agency spoke with KTVU and outlined his agenda and approach to tackling crime on BART.

He said he would make immediate changes to beef up officer presence on trains and figure out ways to improve rider experience. He executed part of his plan on Monday and assigned 12 officers to ride trains and walk platforms.

In 2019 59% of violent crimes at BART were attributed to electronic thefts. Last year's BART crime stats show crime is up 11% with violent crime up 4% compared to 2018.

The new officers will work in pairs and with much focus given to nights and weekends.