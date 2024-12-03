BART fares set to increase in January. Here's how much more you'll pay

article

BART will be increasing the price of ride fares beginning Jan. 1, 2025, the transit agency announced Tuesday. The increase will allow the agency to keep up with inflation and help restore BART's financial stability, a spokesperson said in a statement.

The increase – 5.5% – will increase the average fare by 25 cents.

The fare increase is expected to generate $14 million per year for agency operations, according to BART.

"We understand that price increases are never welcome, but BART fares remain a vital source of funds even with ridership lower than they were before the pandemic," said BART Board Vice President Mark Foley.

BART's board of directors approved the fare hike in June 2023, allowing for an 11% increase over two years.

The approval in 2023 came as the agency was facing a significant budget shortfall due to decline in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Before the pandemic, we were very reliant on passenger fares for our operating costs and we were very proud of the fact that we were able to do that. But our ridership went off a cliff during the pandemic and so we're trying to find a new source of sustainable funding," BART spokesperson Jim Allison told KTVU in June 2023.

The $14 million raised by the fare hike will go toward enhanced train cleaning, police and safety staff, and improved fare gates.

BART will continue to offer fare discounts to low-income riders, children under the age of 18 and seniors over 65 years old.