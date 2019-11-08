BART police officer detains man for eating sandwich on Pleasant Hill train platform

article

A passenger waiting to board a BART train at the Pleasant Hill station was stopped by a BART police officer, detained and cited for eating a sandwich, a violation of state law, according to the transit agency.

The 10 minute video, which was posted onto Facebook Friday morning by Bill Gluckman, shows BART police officer D. McCormick holding onto a bag and not letting it go, which belonged to the BART passenger.

According to the video, officer McCormick told the passenger he was going to be arrested. When the passenger responds by asking if it was for eating, the officer replies that he is being arrested for resisting arrest.

The transit agency responded to questions about the incident on Twitter Friday, saying the incident happened on November 4, and that the passenger was issued a citaton. "We've brought this to the attention of the Chief. We've also sent the video to our Independent Police Audior and he confirms he is reviewing."

In the video, the BART officer calls for backup help. About a minute later, police sirens can be heard in the background. When the other officer arrives, the passenger is handcuffed and removed from the platform.

Advertisement

Riders of the mass transit system note that the priorities of BART police are unclear. The agency has been working to curb fare evaders and drug use on the system.

On Twitter, BART followed up on their previous statement, saying "... we asked police why he was handcuffed and was told the individual was refusing to provide his name which is needed for citation and was lawfully handcuffed."

It was not immediately clear what charges, if any, the man in the video will face as a result of this incident.