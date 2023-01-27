BART restores service between Oakland and San Francisco after emergency track repairs

BART on Friday restored Transbay Tube service, more than two hours after it had to suspend all service because of emergency track repairs in downtown Oakland.

As of 7:15 a.m., BART said restored service on the red, yellow and orange lines, after crews works to fix a track at the 12th Street station after a maintenance vehicle damaged it overnight, BART spokesman Jim Allison told KTVU.

The blue line will be run from Dublin to Bay Fair and Daly City to MacArthur.

Green line service, though, was canceled for the rest of the day. Commuters could take the orange line instead.

Since 5:20 a.m., BART had suggested commuters figure out another way to get to either Oakland or San Francisco.

Two BART commuters in Pleasant Hill looked confused when told the news that their trips would have to be altered.

"We have major delays in all directions," Allison said.

Although service was being restored, the damage had already been done.

As a result, traffic was backing up on the Bay Bridge and other highways.