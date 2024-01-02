BART restores train service after derailment

BART trains were again running between Walnut Creek and Rockridge on Tuesday after officials said emergency repairs and inspections made it safe to use the line where a train derailed the day before.

The train caught fire when it derailed on Monday morning. Several passengers were treated for minor injuries.

The disruption to service was so short-lived, transit officials said, because there was no damage to the tracks or switches.

The derailment occurred when the train passed over the track-switching complex just east of the station, due to a computer failure, the transit agency said.

The operator had been ordered by train control to stop and switch the train's route manually since the train control's remote equipment was unable to trigger the activation.

After the crash, buses were temporarily used to move BART passengers between the Walnut Creek and Rockridge stations.