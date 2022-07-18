1 dead after being hit by BART, train service halted between South Hayward, Bay Fair

BART service was stopped between South Hayward and Bay Fair in all directions on Monday afternoon after a person was struck and killed by a train.

BART officials called the situation a "major medical emergency at the Hayward station."

Officials did not say when service would restart.

Bus service is available as an alternate route. Riders can use bus route 10 between Bay Fair and Hayward stations, or bus route 99 between Hayward and South Hayward stations.