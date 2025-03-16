BART service stopped between Lake Merritt, Coliseum due to 'major medical emergency'

article

BART service between the Lake Merritt and Coliseum stations has stopped due to a "major medical emergency," the transit agency said Saturday.

The first alert was reported around 8:20 p.m.

Officials said there is bus service via AC Transit on buses 45 and 62.

BART police added service had been stopped because a person entered the trackway and "made contact with the train."

Oakland Fire is also at the scene alongside BART police.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.