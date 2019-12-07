BART sex assault suspect arrested following incident in Millbrae station elevator

article

BART police arrested a suspect believed to have sexually assaulted a woman in a Millbrae BART station elevator early Friday morning, officials with the agency said.

Roberto Marenco, 38, was taken into custody at 8:45 p.m. at a home in Concord. Clayton and Concord police assisted BART police.

The assault happened before the station opened. A BART station agent saw the woman on a surveillance camera and called BART police.

The woman told police that she'd been assaulted in an elevator. Police are reviewing overnight surveillance video.