BART stops selling paper tickets

BART has stopped selling paper tickets.

The transit agency announced on Monday it will now only sell Clipper cards, officially completing the conversion.

Riders with paper tickets that have a value of a dollar or more can claim a refund, at any station.

BART has been promoting Clipper cards during the pandemic, saying this touchless fare system is safer.

The agency also says the use of Clipper cards will allow riders to move faster through the fare gates.



