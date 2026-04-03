Bat tests positive for rabies, found in Fremont neighborhood

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The Brief A dead bat found at a Fremont home has tested positive for rabies, county health officials said this week. Vector Control is conducting door-to-door notifications in the area where the bat was found. Pet owners should keep animals confined to their property, especially puppies under 3-months-old.



Health officials confirmed that a dead bat discovered this week in Fremont's Glenmoor neighborhood has tested positive for the rabies virus.

What we know:

The bat was found at a residence on Logan Drive on Tuesday, according to the Fremont Police Department. Alameda County Vector Control responded to the home to collect the bat to be submitted for testing.

The following day, the Alameda County Health Department confirmed the rabies case and alerted the City of Fremont.

So far, county health officials say there are no known human or animal exposures associated with this incident. In addition, officials said no additional reports of similar cases have been reported.

The county's Vector Control is the lead agency in this incident. They will be conducting door-to-door notifications in the area where the bat was found, police said.

Rabies information

The county is putting out information on rabies and how it spreads.

County health officials said it's a fatal disease caused by a virus that affects the brain and nervous system. Rabies is preventable as long as the person or animal gets a series of vaccination shots as soon as possible after exposure.

"Anyone who touched or may have been bitten by this bat should call the Alameda County Public Health Acute Communicable Disease Program at 510-267-3250 and should immediately seek medical care from a health provider," the news release said.

In addition, health officials said if your pet had any contact with a bat in this area, they should call Fremont Animal Services at (510) 790-6635 as well as call your veterinarian right away.

Wild animals that can carry rabies include skunks, foxes, coyotes and raccoons. These and other animals should be avoided by humans and pets.

Cats and dogs who are unvaccinated are considered to be at medium to high risk of contracting and potentially spreading the rabies virus.

Health officials advise if you come across a sick or dead animal, do not touch it. Instead, report the behavior to Fremont Animal Services or the Alameda County Public Health Department.

Preventative measures to reduce risk

Vaccinate all dogs and cats against rabies.

Keep dogs confined to your property, especially puppies under 3 months.

Report animal bites of humans.

Avoid feeding or handling wild animals, even if they appear sick or injured.

Remove outdoor pet food, which can attract skunks and other wildlife.

Eliminate hiding spots by clearing trash, woodpiles, dense vegetation, and hollow logs.

Bat-proof your home by sealing any openings larger than ¼ inch, especially near the roof. Use ¼ inch mesh to screen attic vents and keep them well-maintained.

The Source Fremont Police Department