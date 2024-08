A new study listed seven Bay Area cities among the richest and safest to live in 2024.

Personal finance company GOBankingRates examined cities across the U.S. that have the highest average household incomes and analyzed several factors, including total population, cost of living indexes, and crime rates.

Seven Bay Area cities made the top 30 list: Ross, Mill Valley, Lafayette, Cupertino, Los Altos, Kensington, and Los Gatos.

The study used data from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer to determine a city's violent crime and property crime rates per 1,000 residents. The study noted that none of the cities on the list had a median household income under $251,210.

Among the Bay Area cities that made the list, Ross ranked 10th.

Here's a look at the findings for the Bay Area cities recognized in the order they were ranked:

10. Ross, California

Population total: 2,537

Average household median income: $430,034

Average single-family home value: $3,877,583

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 6.90

20. Mill Valley, California

Population total: 14,199

Average household median income: $303,623

Average single-family home value: $2,174,698

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.64

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 11.12

23. Lafayette, California

Population total: 25,310

Average household median income: $312,233

Average single-family home value: $2,006,676

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.00

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.62

25. Cupertino, California

Population total: 59,763

Average household median income: $283,063

Average single-family home value: $3,157,786

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.16

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.31

27.Los Altos, California

Population total: 31,133

Average household median income: $400,817

Average single-family home value: $4,463,896

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.67

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.06

28. Kensington, California

Population total: 5,309

Average household median income: $253,171

Average single-family home value: $1,564,213

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.40

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.48