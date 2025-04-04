Roof of recycling center has collapsed in San Jose

What we know:

The San Jose Fire Department is at the scene of a roof collapse at a recycling center in San Jose on Friday afternoon.

The fire department said all employees at the facility, located at 215 Leo Avenue, are accounted for.

Search dogs and drones were requested for visual and thermal reconnaissance of the debris pile to search for any potential patrons or others who may have been trapped.

Firefighters have now confirmed both their initial search and follow-up efforts are clear and no one is trapped in the debris.

KTVU flew SkyFOX over the situation when it learned about the collapse just before 4 p.m. The fire department said the collapse happened just after 3 p.m.

It is not clear what caused the structure's roof to collapse.

At around 5:30 p.m. crews began to demobilize. The fire department said the incident was under control. They thanked the San Jose Police Department for their help.

A structure collapse in San Jose.