East Bay pop-up serving families in need

An East Bay nonprofit is growing by leaps and bounds with 200 volunteers helping families in need.

The Lamorinda Care Collective in Lafayette started in late 2024 and works to connect families with basics like food, clothing, and toiletries while giving them a safe place to shop with dignity.

KTVU spoke to the group's founder, Maya Smith, who says this project has had a profound effect on her and the volunteers.

"To be thanked by a mom for toilet paper or diapers is a gutting experience as a mom of two kids myself...and every time somebody thanks me, I actually thank them because I needed it more than they did- a lot of our volunteers need it more than the families coming in," Smith said.

Smith says in the first few weeks the collective was open, they served more than 700 families.

"The Lamorinda Care Collective is a pop-up community experiment in generosity, kindness, and inclusivity. Our goal is to meet unmet needs for each other - as volunteers, as families, as organizations - and ensure that together, we not only survive but that we're also able to thrive," the store shared.

What you can do:

All are eligible to shop at the store.

Those seeking assistance from the pop-up can find more information here. Those who want to donate items are encouraged to email lamorindacarecollective@gmail.com.