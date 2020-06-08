Bay Area COVID-19 developments

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel

coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon include:

Emergency health and safety measures taken in China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France and the United States have prevented more than 500 million infections during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to a study published Monday by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley.

Ferry service will resume from Richmond June 15 after being

suspended in March due to shelter orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority announced Monday.

San Jose Water is reminding businesses and other properties

preparing to reopen as novel coronavirus restrictions ease of the importance of first flushing water pipes. Flushing should be done at each point of use -- showers, all sink faucets, ice machines, drinking water fountains and coolers -- by letting the water run for about 10 minutes from both the hot and cold taps.

The Alameda County Supreme Court resumed certain criminal and civil jury trials Monday that were suspended as of March 17, when the COVID-19 coronavirus closure went into effect, court officials said. Then, starting June 29, the Superior Court will begin sending out summons papers to prospective jurors for new trials.

As of Monday at 2 p.m., officials have confirmed the following

number of cases in the greater Bay Area region: (link to infographic)

Alameda County: 3,945 cases, 101 deaths (3,909 cases, 101 deaths on Saturday)

Contra Costa County: 1,706 cases, 40 deaths (1,633 cases, 38

deaths onn Saturday)

Marin County: 589 cases, 17 deaths (551 cases, 17 deaths on

Saturday)

Monterey County: 751 cases, 10 deaths (667 cases, 10 deaths on

Saturday)

Napa County: 153 cases, 3 deaths (129 cases, 3 deaths on Saturday)

San Francisco County: 2,779 cases, 43 deaths (2,712 cases, 43

deaths on Saturday)

San Mateo County: 2,394 cases, 88 deaths (2,330 cases, 88 deaths on Saturday)

Santa Clara County: 2,973 cases, 145 deaths (2,920 cases, 144

deaths on Saturday)

Santa Cruz County: 234 cases, 2 deaths (219 cases, 2 deaths on

Saturday)

Solano County: 566 cases, 23 deaths (566 cases, 23 deaths on

Saturday)

Sonoma County: 653 cases, 4 deaths (624 cases, 4 deaths on

Saturday)

Statewide: 131,319 cases, 4,653 deaths (126,016 cases, 4,559

deaths on Saturday)