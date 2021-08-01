Bay Area cyclists embark on "Bay to Brooklyn" journey for 20-year anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

Sunday morning, South Bay firefighters got on their bicycles and started their trip to New York City. It's a tribute to those killed on September 11th, 2001.

It's a mission brought to life by Derrell Sales, a retired Santa Clara firefighter.

"We have people from Arizona, military, state fire agency, local fire agencies," said Sales. "We're doing this because we want to remember the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11."

Sales is leading a team of about 10 people to ride bikes from Santa Clara from New York City. They plan to ride 80 to 100 miles a day for about 40 days.

Sunday morning, the group left from fire station No. 2 in Santa Clara. Member of the community gave them a send off.

"We're with you every mile," said mayor Lisa Gilmor. "We'll watch you the entire time and just know it means so much to us and so much to the families affected by 9/11."

The crew plans to arrive in Brooklyn by September 9th.