Bay Area gas prices climb to an average of more than $6 a gallon

The Brief Gas prices across the Bay Area have climbed to an average of more than $6 per gallon as international tensions escalate. President Trump has threatened to strike Iranian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened to vessels by Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST. Energy experts warn that local gas prices may continue to rise if crude oil costs remain high due to the ongoing conflict.



Gas prices continue to climb across the region, leaving many Bay Area drivers paying more than $6 a gallon.

By the numbers:

In Martinez, some stations remain among the cheapest options in Contra Costa County – one station was selling gas for $51.9 a gallon.

That's as AAA reported on Monday that California's statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded reached $5.93—an increase of more than a dollar from just one month ago. The national average is $4.11, according to AAA.

Some Bay Area gas stations have been spotted as high as $6.30, with some nearing $6.80 per gallon. One station in South San Francisco was selling gas for $6.89 on March 24.

The spike is being driven by the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Regular gas was selling for $6.89 a gallon at a Shell gas station in S. San Francisco. March 24, 2026

President Trump issued a warning to Iran on Sunday via a social media message, giving the nation until Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST to open the Strait of Hormuz. The president threatened to strike critical Iranian infrastructure if the key waterway is not cleared for vessels.

What's next:

Severin Borenstein, a UC Berkeley professor and faculty director of the Energy Institute at Haas, says the market has not yet felt the full impact of the rising costs.

"We haven't seen all of the crude oil price increase feed through yet to gasoline," Borenstein said. "So I think we're in for some more increases if crude oil prices stay this high."

Borenstein noted that future pricing depends entirely on the progression of the war and the administration's rhetoric, noting that current events are moving oil prices more significantly than they have historically.

"It's very difficult to predict what's going to happen to crude oil prices as long as the war continues," Borenstein said.