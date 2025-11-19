Bay Area grocery stores open on Thanksgiving Day

article

Cooking a Thanksgiving dinner usually means making multiple trips to the grocery store for those vital ingredients that somehow didn’t make it into the shopping cart the first time.

While many people may get all their supplies in order ahead of the actual holiday, there’s always the possibility of needing to make a last-minute trip on that last Thursday of November. Thankfully many major chains plan to open, but will operate on a shortened holiday schedule.

Here’s a list of stores that will be open, and their Thanksgiving operating hours:

Lucky and FoodMaxx:

All Bay Area Lucky and FoodMaxx stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The two stores, which are owned by the Save Mart Companies, have maintained the same holiday hours for years.

Safeway:

Most Safeway stores in the Bay Area will close at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The company advises customers to visit Safeway.com to look up their local Safeway to confirm the store’s hours of operation.

Wholefoods:

7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sprouts’ Farmers Market:

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Here are the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving: