Bay Area health officials warn of possible measles exposures

Two Bay Area public health agencies on Thursday warned residents against a possible measles exposure and announced a forthcoming press conference to equip the public with preventative knowledge in the wake of a potential breakout.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department and Alameda County Public Health Department said a person tested positive for measles after returning to the Bay Area from international travel in May.

The traveler was not hospitalized and is isolating at their home, though the two public health agencies said there may have been exposures at three locations in the Bay Area.

Locations of exposures:

The times and places of possible measles exposures listed by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department and Alameda County Public Health Department are:

H Mart located at 1710 Oakland Road in San Jose, on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Starbucks located at 35040 Newark Blvd. in Newark, on May 23 between 11:45 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Trader Joe’s located at 1306 Great Mall Pkwy. in Milpitas, on May 25 between 4:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The two public health agencies advised those who may have been exposed to monitor their own health for seven to 21 days after the day of potential exposure.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash which usually appears 10 to 21 days after exposure. The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department and Alameda County Public Health Department said it is very important for a person who is suffering symptoms to call a medical facility before visting so that medical staff can take protective measures.

Equipping the public:

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department and Alameda County Public Health Department will hold a press conference on Friday to discuss prevention measures for measles, steps the public should take if they were exposed and information concerning measles vaccines.

The press conference will be held at the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department office at 150 W. Tasman Dr. in San Jose at 9:30 a.m.

The press conference will be attended by Acting County of Santa Clara Public Health Department Public Health Officer and Director Dr. Sarah Rudman, Alameda County Public Health Department Director of Clinical Guidance and Communicable Disease Controller Dr. Kavita Trivedi and County of Santa Clara Public Health Department Immunization Program Manager Patricia Cerrato.

The Source: County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, Alameda County Public Health Department