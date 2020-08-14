Bay Area heat wave will likely bring droves to beaches as pandemic persists

I

It's going to be a scorcher this weekend and many Bay Area residents will likely seek relief at the beaches, while the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

The triple-digit heat wave, expected to last through early next week, comes at a time when there were 600,000 coronavirus cases in California as of Thursday.

In the Bay Area, there has been an average of 1,036 new cases recorded each day — a nearly 27% increase over the daily average of 818 cases in July. In June, the average number of cases was less than 400 a day.

UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford offered a cautionary tale: In Israel, a May heat wave inspired school officials to let kids remove their masks, and the small country saw a massive surge in cases.

“People will want to take off their masks when it’s hot,” Rutherford told the Chronicle. “Don’t do it.”

In addition to coronavirus, there's also the issue of the ocean patterns this weekend.

"Think extremely aggressive wave patterns," said San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

A 14-year-old drowned off Crissy Field beach inside the bay and officials are recommending that people swim with lifeguards on duty.



