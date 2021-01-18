Expand / Collapse search
Bay Area honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 33 mins ago
Freezeframe from King: Man of Peace in a Time of War. (Credit: Tubi)

OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area community members and politicians are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s mission of "Keeping the Dream Alive."

On Monday, Ellen Corbett, a board of trustee on the East Bay Regional Park District, will kick off virtual events at 10 a.m.

Also on the list are: California State Assemblyman Rob Bonta; U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Lee; County Supervisor Nate Miley; California State Senator Nancy Skinner; Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf; Oakland Councilmember Treva Reid; and ILWU Local 6 Secretary/Treasurer Christopher Castaing.

Other events will be going on too, including the annual El Cerrito Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day car caravan and rally.

Because of COVID-19, the annual Celebration Train offered by Caltrain on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day won't be running.

Caltrain will operate on a modified schedule for the holiday, while SamTrans will operate on its regular, non-school day schedule.

The Celebration Train traditionally pays tribute to the 54-mile 1965 Selma to Montgomery civil rights march and delivers celebrants to the holiday march event in San Francisco.

Caltrain said it hopes to resume the event again next year, "provided it can be done safely and responsibly." 