Bay Area man set to mark a milestone by turning 100

Alfred Gross, a local Bay Area man, is turning 100 on June 1.

Alfred Gross served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during World War Two.

Gross graduated from Oakland High and then UC Berkeley, where he proudly served as Oski the mascot. Gross also served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during World War Two.

He met his wife, Mary Lou, when they were teens and the two were married for 68 years before she passed away in 2014. Gross is a lover of tennis and played the sport into his 90s, family members told KTVU.

Alfred Gross and his wife, Mary Lou, on their wedding day.

Gross is celebrating his 100th birthday today surrounded by family and loved ones. He is a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, and soon-to-be a centenarian.

Gross credits his long life to playing bridge five times a week, calling each of children daily, and looking for the positives in life.

Alfred Gross, a local Bay Area man, turns 100 on June 1.

"It’s a lot easier to be happy than to be sad," Gross said.