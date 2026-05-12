Bay Area marks 30 days to FIFA World Cup with flag-raising celebrations

With exactly 30 days remaining until the start of the summer’s FIFA World Cup, the Bay Area is marking the milestone with a region-wide celebration.

The Bay Area Host Committee is holding half-a-dozen flag-raising events today, signaling the final countdown for what is set to be the largest version of the world's premier soccer tournament.

The ceremonies began Tuesday morning at Santa Clara City Hall and will continue throughout the day at various government hubs.

The full schedule for the milestone celebrations includes:

9 a.m: Santa Clara City Hall Plaza, Santa Clara

10:30 a.m: County Government Center, San Jose

11:30 a.m: Rotunda at San Jose City Hall

12:45 p.m: Courthouse Square, Redwood City

2:30 p.m: San Francisco City Hall

4 p.m: Oakland City Hall

In Santa Clara, the home of the San Francisco 49ers has undergone a temporary identity shift.

Per FIFA regulations, Levi’s Stadium is now officially known as the "San Francisco Bay Stadium." The venue is slated to host six World Cup matches.

Local business owners, particularly in downtown San Jose, are preparing for the influx of international travelers.

Randy Musterer, owner of Sushi Confidential, noted that the South Bay is accustomed to high-volume events driven by conventions and sports, and is ready for the tournament's unique scale.However, the road to the opening match has not been without headlines regarding affordability.

Ticket prices for some early-stage matches remain in the thousands of dollars, though reports indicate FIFA has begun dropping prices for certain matches that have not yet sold out.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially begins on June 11, featuring a matchup between Mexico and South Africa.

Team USA will play its first match the following day, June 12, while the first match held in the Bay Area is scheduled for June 13.