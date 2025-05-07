Bay Area native selected for U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame

article

A Bay Area native was selected on Tuesday to be inducted into the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame.

Keri Walsh Jennings, of Saratoga, is a five-time Olympian and four-time Olympic medalist of USA Volleyball.

She holds the world record for the most career wins in international and domestic beach volleyball events.

And she made history with her partner, Misty May Treanor, for the most consecutive Olympic beach volleyball wins with 21 victories in a row.

All this, despite undergoing five shoulder surgeries during her career.

Jennings will officially be inducted in July in Colorado Springs.

