Bay Area observes World AIDS Day

article

(KTVU) -- Sunday was World AIDS Day.

It's a campaign to raise awareness and funds to fight the disease across the globe.

Bay Area groups held special events to mark the occasion.

KTVU's Elissa Harrington reported from San Francisco's Glide Memorial Church, which showed a documentary detailing the city's battle against AIDS.

City leaders say since the epidemic began in 1981, San Francisco has prioritized the fight against HIV and AIDS.

Next July, San Francisco and Oakland will host the 2020 International AIDS Conference, the largest annual AIDS conference in the world.

An estimated 15,000 people are expected to attend.

