Going on vacation? These Bay Area police departments are offering home checks while you're away

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The Brief Vacation home checks are being offered by many police departments in the Bay Area. The free service conducts checks on residents' homes while away for an extended period of time. In addition to home checks, one Bay Area city is offering additional services to help protect residents.



With families embarking on spring break adventures or planning summer getaways, an East Bay police department is reminding residents it's here to help keep an eye on their homes, offering property surveillance and "added peace of mind," while residents are on their trip.

"Our officers and volunteers will periodically check the exterior of your home while you're away," the Danville Police Department shared on social media last week.

To sign up for the service, residents are asked to fill out a form with questions including departure and return dates, emergency contact while away, whether there are vehicles in the driveway, and whether lights will be left on or placed on a timer.

The form also asks if there is an alarm system in place, as well as information about any pets left behind.

And if the resident comes home early, the police department would like to be notified.

"It’s something we are proud to provide to our residents in Danville," Police Assistant Ashley Bennigson, shared with KTVU in an email.

Other cities offering vacation home checks

Danville is one of several cities in the Bay Area that offer free vacation home checks through the police department.

Other cities include Healdsburg, Santa Rosa, Sausalito, Concord, Lafayette, Piedmont, Fremont, San Mateo, Newark, and Burlingame.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office also offers the service.

The service includes checking that homes are secure and there are no signs of forced entry or other crimes.

Danville ranked safest California city

Dig deeper:

The affluent city of Danville, with a median household income of more than $230,000, has a low crime rate and is considered among the safest cities in California.

The San Francisco Chronicle recently featured the city's police department and its uncommon and highly involved efforts to help keep residents from becoming victims of crime.

Those tactics include having police officers and volunteers going out of their way to alert residents of actions to take to prevent crime.

"… the police and volunteers leave notes on windshields or doorsteps that say ‘If I were a thief…,’ and explain exactly what the resident did wrong," the Chronicle reported.

Last month, the city pointed to data that showed its property crime rate was 5.9 incidents per 1,000 residents. The findings came from security systems review site SafeWise named Danville #1 in its "California’s Safest Cities of 2026" report.

What they're saying:

"We are extremely proud of our community policing approach — built on thoughtful planning, strong public safety services, and a genuine partnership with our residents — which continues to make Danville a safe and welcoming place to live," Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich said in a news release sharing the data. "Our Police Department works hand-in-hand with the community to educate, prevent, and enforce in the interest of public safety," the mayor added.

In addition to the periodic home security checks, Danville police also offered advice on extra steps residents can take to help secure their residence from intruders who try and take advantage of an empty home.

Police advise vacationing residents to: Ask a neighbor to collect mail or packages, avoid posting travel plans on social media until they return home, and use timers to turn lights on and off while away.

SEE ALSO: 2 Bay Area mayors disagree over ending Flock surveillance contracts

To sign up for Danville’s vacation house checks, use the form here.