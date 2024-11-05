Bay Area police, businesses prepare for Election Day

Police departments and business owners across the Bay Area and the United States are preparing for Election Day.

In the East Bay, Oakland police are increasing staff for Tuesday night. The police department says it is coordinating with its law enforcement partners to enable a regional response if needed.

Some businesses in downtown Oakland, including Sprouts Market on Broadway, began boarding up their windows Monday night in case things get out of control.

"I think it’s pretty scary just to know the election could result in such violence depending on whoever wins," Dajanay Coleman of Oakland said on Tuesday morning.

Voters said they realize this is a divisive time and just hope everyone gets their chance to make their voices heard.

"Everybody should have the right to vote no matter what you believe," Justin Carro of Orinda said. "So, stick to your convictions and your beliefs, and follow your guiding light. Go and vote, do your part, you know. It’s important."

Across the bay in San Francisco, the police department says it is fully staffed and prepared to respond to emergencies at any hour.

Officers say they welcome people to voice their First Amendment rights but say violence or the destruction of property will not be tolerated.

