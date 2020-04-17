Bay Area rapper G-Eazy donates meals to at-risk youth in San Francisco

Bay Area rapper G-Eazy is providing free meals to at-risk youth during the stay at home order through his non-profit organization.

Gerald Gillum, better known as G-Eazy, and his non-profit, Endless Summer Fund, has been working with Larkin Street Youth Services to donate meals to young people in San Francisco for the entire month of April.

“Larkin Street is one of the largest and oldest centers for homeless and at-risk youth,” G-Eazy said. “They’ve been doing incredible work for a really long time and it’s important for me to be able to help out however I can.”

G-Eazy’s donation allows cooks at Mi Morena food truck to prepare boxed meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that get delivered seven days a week, according to Larking Street Youth Services Executive Director Sherilyn Adams.

“It helps us to feed 40 young people every single day in housing programs and it keeps a small business food truck going that otherwise would not be able to,” she said. “It really puts food in peoples’ bellies in a special way and makes them feel cared about and care for.”

Larkin Street serves about 2,200 young people a year and sleeps about 400 on any given night. Adams said 1 in 10 young people between ages 18 and 24 and 1 in 30 between ages 13-18 will experience homelessness at some point over the course of a year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit especially hard.

Advertisement

“Forty-two percent of the young people we work with lost their job when shelter in place happened,” she said.

G-Eazy, born and raised in the Bay Area, said he created the Endless Summer Fund to help homeless youth reach their full potential and to give back to the community that raised him.

“At the fundamental level of food, that’s just something that’s hella essential so I felt that by helping in this way, providing lunch for a whole month, would be a good way to reach out and help those who are the most in need in a time of crisis,” G-Eazy said.

He also teamed up with Puma to donate 500 pairs of shoes to Larkin Street. The organization said it is grateful for every single donation it has received from the community.