Biden withdraws from nomination: Bay Area reacts

President Joe Biden has formally announced he is withdrawing as the Democratic presidential nominee after weeks of calls by Congressional leaders for him to step down.

The 81-year-old president faced intense pressure to withdraw after his debate performance against former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The news sends shockwaves throughout the Democratic Party as it attempts to unite against the GOP in a pivotal election.

Related article

Biden resisted calls to "pass the torch" and withdraw from the party’s nomination for several weeks. His campaign repeatedly stated he was committed to staying in the race.

Many Bay Area figures have weighed in on the announcement. Here are some of the notable reactions:

San Francisco Mayor London Breed:

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin:

"Democrats in San Francisco and across the country must unite and fight with everything we have to defeat Donald Trump in November. I pledge to make whatever efforts possible to work together with my fellow Democrats at this pivotal moment in history. I salute the committed and consequential work of President Biden, and I can only imagine how difficult a decision this was for him to make. It is a shining example of an individual who puts his country before his own self-interests, and in that spirit we must all pledge to support the Democratic nominee and work to prevent another Trump presidency — which could be the end of democracy as we know it."

Senator Scott. Weiner:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

Congresswoman Barbara Lee:

"President Joe Biden once again showed his immense love for this country by making the very difficult and courageous decision to step aside as the Democratic nominee today."

"From appointing the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court to historic investments in addressing climate change and improving infrastructure, to saving lives and reviving our economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, President Biden’s legacy as president will live on forever."

As a party and as a nation, we should extend our deepest gratitude to President Biden for his incredible selflessness, commitment to this country, his work over the last four years, and a lifetime of public service. This day is about honoring him."

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla:

"Today, President Biden put our country first, as he has done throughout his public service career.

"During his presidency, he led the nation out of a crippling pandemic and revived our economy with record job creation and historic low unemployment. He delivered transformational bipartisan victories to invest in our infrastructure and lower costs for working families. And he restored America’s leadership on the world stage by defending democracy in Ukraine."

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren:

"President Biden is a patriot with a lifelong commitment to our democracy. I respect him & am grateful to him. I am confident that voters will quickly coalesce to defeat Donald Trump, who is unfit for office. For America’s future."

U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler:

"Our nation owes President Biden a debt of gratitude for his service and patriotism, especially in making such a difficult decision. Thanks to his leadership, the American people have witnessed historic investments in education, infrastructure, and so much more. The threat to all that progress remains, and we must now do everything we can to ensure Vice President Harris succeeds. There's no one better prepared for this challenge."

Gov. Gavin Newsom: