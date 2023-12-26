For many in the Bay Area, Christmas dinner means being surrounded by loving family, in a warm home, with a bounty of food.

But in Richmond, for those without some of these basic needs, one community organization offers more than just a meal.

The Bay Area Rescue Mission offers shelter, friendship, and longer-term programming to help people in need, and get resources and help.

Chef Comfort Mensah has been serving food here for a couple of years.

On Monday, she gave a tour of the kitchen and the preparation line where the Christmas dinner is served for over 750 people.

"Today is a special dinner," Comfort said. "We have ham, yams, stuffing, gravy, salad, and mashed potatoes."

Food being prepared and served for Christmas dinner (Alice Wertz)

Families with kids of all ages, along with seniors and babies showed up to enjoy Christmas dinner and pumpkin pie for dessert.

Richard and his sister, Genevieve, showed up with her three boys, ages 8 to 12.

Richard is just finishing his one-year program that included career training.

When asked what the program has done for him, he said, "It’s changed my life. Spiritually, just getting my life back on track from the way I used to live. It’s been a blessing. "

He’s thrilled to be celebrating Christmas with his nephews and his sister, saying it’s inspired him to help others, which has helped him gain self-confidence.

"Seeing where I came from, and what it’s done for me is what brought my sister over here, too," he said.

Last year, the mission served over 1.5 million meals, six days a week.

Food ready to be served at the Bay Area Rescue Mission in Richmond, CA (Alice Wertz)

Daily meals are just one of three programs offered, including an overnight shelter, a women's and children’s shelter, and a one-year program to stabilize participants with wrap-around services including housing, financial literacy, job training and substance disorder programs and more, to help folks get back on track.

"We have a holistic program, we have mental health classes, financial classes. Every day. And we really love this community," Pastor Dave said.

The sign on the door at the entrance reads "If you don’t have a friend in the world, you can find one here."

Pastor Dave said the generosity of the community and organizations enable his staff to generously provide for others.

"It’s always about giving," he said. "By giving, you receive."

Alice Wertz is a freelance reporter for KTVU Fox 2 News. She can be reached at Alice.Wertz@Fox.com