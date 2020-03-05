Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus
CLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENTS (most recent first):
- Lowell High School in San Francisco. A relative of a student tested positive. Closed March 5. Reopening date undetermined.
- Childrens Discovery Museum of San Jose. An employee may have been exposed. Closed March 5. Reopens March 10.
- Action Day Primary Plus Moorpark preschool. A teacher tested positive. Closed March 5. Reopens March 9.
- Aspire Monarch Academy in Oakland. A staff member was potentially exposed. Closed March 5. Reopens March 9.
- Menlo School in Atherton. A staff member had contact with a confirmed case. Closed March 4. Reopens March 9.
Have information about a closure that's not on this list? Let us know.
