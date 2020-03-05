Expand / Collapse search

Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus

By Duncan Sinfield
Published 
Updated 31 mins ago
CLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENTS (most recent first):

  • Lowell High School in San Francisco. A relative of a student tested positive. Closed March 5. Reopening date undetermined.
  • Childrens Discovery Museum of San Jose. An employee may have been exposed. Closed March 5. Reopens March 10.
  • Action Day Primary Plus Moorpark preschool. A teacher tested positive. Closed March 5. Reopens March 9.
  • Aspire Monarch Academy in Oakland. A staff member was potentially exposed. Closed March 5. Reopens March 9.
  • Menlo School in Atherton. A staff member had contact with a confirmed case. Closed March 4. Reopens March 9.

Duncan Sinfield is a reporter for KTVU. Email Duncan at duncan.sinfield@foxtv.com or call him at 510-874-0130. Or follow him on Twitter @duncansinfield