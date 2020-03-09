UC Berkeley to suspend most in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns

In an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, University of California at Berkeley officials announced Monday that most in-person classes will be suspended through spring break.

UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ in a message to students and staff said the changes will start Tuesday and last through the end of spring break on March 29.

Plans after that will be dependent on the latest coronavirus information at that time, Christ wrote. Along with suspending most in-person classes, the school is offering all lecture courses through remote programs like Zoom or Course Capture.

The in-person classes that will continue as scheduled include all laboratory, performing arts and physical education courses, which will be encouraged to have minimal in-person meetings as appropriate, according to the school.

Also, all campus-sponsored events with plans for more than 150 attendees are being canceled or postponed, although that does not include Cal Performances or intercollegiate athletics.

"In our assessment of the current situation, including the likelihood that the Berkeley campus could have a coronavirus case here at any time, we believe that this is the best action for our campus community and the broader Berkeley community," Christ wrote.

More details about the changes can be found via Christ's letter here. Other schools, including Stanford University, have taken similar measures amid concerns over the coronavirus.