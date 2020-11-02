Bay Area school districts showing more students failing during distance learning

Student progress reports are coming out from more Bay Area school districts, and many of them are showing lower grades as students struggle with distance learning.

The Mercury News reports the number of students failing more than one class in the Sequoia Union High School District in Redwood City jumped 29%, up from 19% last year.

The Mount Diablo Unified School District in Contra Costa County reports 30% of high school students are failing more than one class, up from about 19% in the last two years.

And in Marin, the Independent Journal reports there were 3,007 D, F or incomplete marks among the Tamalpais Union High School District's students this year, compared to 1,834 marks last year at this time.

School administrators said they would reach out to struggling students to help them improve their grades.