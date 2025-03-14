Bay Area sees rainy commute, but drier weather ahead

A stream of moderate rain made for a wet morning commute around the Bay Area on Friday.

Low snow levels for some parts

Local perspective:

The rain system brought cold temperatures, wind and low snow levels to elevated areas such as Mount Diablo and Boulder Creek.

Rain on its way out for the weekend

What's next:

Scattered showers will continue through midday as the air gets colder. At night, showers will gradually diminish. The rain will clear out for most of the weekend but is expected to return Sunday evening into Monday.

In the Sierra Tahoe region, a winter storm warning remains for the western slopes until 11 p.m. Friday.

Daytime highs around the Bay Area will be mostly in the high 50s along the coast and mid-to-high 50s around the bay and inland. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.