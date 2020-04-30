Bay Area sign maker reinvents business to stay afloat amid pandemic

A sign maker in San Francisco is keeping his business afloat by adapting to our changing world. Instead of creating banners for big conventions, he's now making signs for social distancing and more.

He said it's about being innovative, resilient and determined.

Manuel Torres is owner of AlphaGraphics, a printing company in the Financial District.

He said he's already working with new clients to meet new demands created by the pandemic.

The sounds coming from his automated machines offer a measure of normalcy.

"We're figuring out ways to use the equipment that we have," said Torres.

He is responding to a new demand: congratulatory lawn signs for the class of 2020, now that actual graduation ceremonies are cancelled.

Torres said re-inventing his company's focus is key for survival. He said 30% of his business relied on signs and brochures for large conferences and events like Dreamforce-gone for the foreseeable future.

Now, there are new clients with a pandemic twist.

"We're collaborating with 4 to 5 large property management companies to get ready for when employees came back and that didn't exist," said Torres.

That means a different type of signage that reflects a sign of the times.

"They have to have social distancing signs. They have to have floor graphics to tell them where to stand They have to have elevator signs saying please wear a mask.

He's also created a new product: backdrops for Zoom calls.

"Rather than having the bookcase in the back or the messy kitchen or the dorm poster you had in college, Show your logo, your name. Basically, it's a portable business card."

Torres is producing emergency medical manuals that can be sanitized for hospitals.

"This paper is not paper. It's basically a synthetic material," said Torres as he held up a manual made with plastic.

The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce said merchants such as Torres who are adapting their business models have the best chance of survival.

"Unfortunately, hundreds or thousands of small businesses will not be able to reopen their doors in San Francisco," said Cheng.

Torres said he's confident that with his experience and know-how, his business will emerge stronger than before.

"We're going to be in a position to serve this new set of companies. San Francisco is resilient. We're going to re-invent ourselves. We want to be in a position to serve those companies," said Torres.

He plans to create banners with photos of graduates in the class of 2020 to give away for free to the first 50 Bay Area high schools that contact him at: us684@alphagraphics.com

Torres said it's a small way for him to give back to the community.