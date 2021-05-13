Bay Area sites step up to provide vaccine shots to children 12-15

Children ages 12 to 15 can start getting their COVID-19 shot from Pfizer on Thursday and several places in the Bay Area are gearing up to provide thousands of doses to teens over the next few days.

County public health departments have set up mass vaccination sites at places like San Francisco International Airport and Levis's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Contra Costa County is working with the Office of Education, local school districts and Kaiser Permanente to host vaccination clinics at middle and high schools in the coming weeks.

That's in addition to pharmacies, local pediatricians offices' and health care providers, like Stanford Children's Hospital, which have set aside doses of the Pfizer vaccine, specifically for this new group of Americans who are now eligible.

The CDC gave final approval on the use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in this age group on Wednesday.

And using the MyTurn online system and local county health department systems, parents can sign their kids up for appointments on Thursday,

"The more Californians who are able to get vaccinated, the better we can protect our communities and slow the spread of COVID-19," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

There are 17 million Americans - ages 12 to 15 - who are now eligible to get the covid vaccine and health officials say getting them inoculated is a key step in ending this pandemic. State health officials said about 2.1 million Californians are in this next eligible age group.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says it is safe for teens to get multiple vaccines at once if their child is behind on other vaccinations.

There've been no problems reported in kids getting both the Pfizer vaccine, with other shots they may need.