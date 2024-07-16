Bay Area swim instructor pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Berkeley police say a Bay Area swim teacher, who was arrested, sexually assaulted several young boys. Now, investigators say there could be more victims who have not come forward.

On Monday, 25-year-old Tyler Livingston appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was denied bail, pending another court hearing.

Berkeley police arrested Livingston at his home in Emeryville last week on an active warrant for sexual assault.

Officials said Livingston worked as a swim instructor in the Bay Area over the past few years and that he may have spent time as a substitute teacher.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. The police investigation is ongoing.