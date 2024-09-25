Bay Area transit agencies share details on possible ballot measure to stay afloat

The Brief Bay Area transit leaders met to discuss dire financial challenges for BART, Caltrain, Muni. Likely solution is a tax-revenue measure for Bay Area voters to decide. Could include a half-cent sales tax increase, payroll tax.



It is more likely that Bay Area voters will have to save the region's beleaguered transit agencies.

Ridership on BART, Muni and Caltrain hasn't returned to its pre-pandemic levels and federal and state emergency funding will run out next year.

The only solution, according to transit officials, is a ballot measure that voters would get to decide on in November 2026.

At a transit meeting on Tuesday in San Francisco, representatives from some of the agencies detailed their dire financial outlook.

BART, Muni and Caltrain are expected to have a combined budget deficit of $700 million by the year 2027.

Federal and state emergency funding issued in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic is supposed to run out next year.

Much of the problem stems from the pandemic, which dramatically changed peoples' work schedules and commuting habits.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in San Francisco with a dramatic loss of fare revenue," SFMTA Director Jeff Tumlin said at the meeting.

So what is the solution?

This summer, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and other Bay Area transit leaders met to start working on crafting a regional ballot measure to raise money for transit.

According to a presentation from the MTC, released on Monday, one possible scenario includes a half-cent sales tax increase across the nine Bay Area counties, and a .018 percent payroll tax.

According to their projections, it would raise about $1.5 billion to keep the transit agencies afloat and prevent drastic service cuts.

"Our transit systems' benefits are regional," said Stuart Cohen of the MTC during the presentation. "The funding is a benefit for everyone, including employers."

Some Bay Area commuters told us they would vote in favor of a measure like that.

"I take BART for work, so I need it to run smoothly," said BART commuter Jessie Yang. "It's still cheaper than driving and paying for gas. It's a public service that's really important."

The MTC and other transit officials will meet again next month to finalize and vote on the details of that ballot measure.

The Source Metropolitan Transportation Commission presentation documents and meeting, San Francisco County Transportation Authority meeting and presentation documents. Interviews with BART riders.



