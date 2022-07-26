Bay Area wants a shot at Mega Millions $830M jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $830 million and Bay Area residents are lining up for a chance to win.

It's the third-largest jackpot in the 20 years Mega Millions has been played and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, and it could go higher if the ticket-buying rush continues.

The cash option – which winners usually choose – is nearly $488 million. But 24% in federal taxes takes out another $117 million.

ALSO: California teacher attacked by rare monk seal in Hawaii

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 15, and the odds of winning are about one in 303 million.

Many in the Bay Area are buying their tickets at Creekside Cafe, a small tapioca shop in Hercules. In 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and just earlier this year, winning tickets have been sold at the cafe.

"That was kind of promising and hey, if it happens, it happens anywhere, right? Why not here?" said Liz Garay, who bought her ticket at Creekside Tuesday morning.

After hearing about the cafe's luck, a line started to form outside.

"I’ve been living here since 99," said Hercules resident Hong. "This is my first time (buying a lottery ticket here). I saw it on tv, so I decided to swing by before I go to work, so this is probably going to be lucky."

California is among 45 states playing the Mega Millions.

Each ticket cost $2. You must match all six numbers to win the jackpot, but there are nine total ways to win a prize.