Bay Area woman sews DIY surgical masks

A Bay Area woman has started an all-hands-on-deck effort to make desperately needed surgical masks for medical workers and others.

Karen Bradley said she found a simple pattern on YouTube.

She then put up her project on Facebook. And things took off from there.

"I got a lot of likes. I got a lot of comments. I got a lot of people asking for the pattern," she said. "I think we're people who need to help one another."

Bradley said anyone who can sew can turn out dozens of masks a day if they work at it.