Bay Bridge crash shuts 3 lanes of traffic

A crash on the Bay Bridge has closed three lanes of traffic for drivers heading toward San Francisco early Thursday morning.

The collision west of Treasure Island is causing major headaches for commuters driving westbound on the span.

Drivers should avoid the bridge if possible. The backup extended past the MacArthur Maze.

The California Highway Patrol said that all lanes had been reopened around 6:20 a.m., but the delays were lingering.

No other details were immediately available.