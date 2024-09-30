7-month-old baby grazed by bullet in Bay Point shooting

Contra Costa County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting over the weekend that sent a 7-month-old infant and a man to the hospital.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday along the 3600 block of Desanie Circle in Bay Point.

Authorities say there was a fight between two groups of people when shots were fired.

The child was grazed by a bullet and another man was shot, the sheriff's department said.

Two suspects were taken into custody, though the sheriff says the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to call the sheriff's investigation division at (925) 313-2600 or dispatch at (925) 646-2441.