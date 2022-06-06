Expand / Collapse search

300-pound bear hit and killed on freeway in Irwindale

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated June 7, 2022 8:48AM
IRWINDALE, Calif. - Traffic was impeded in the Irwindale area early Monday morning after a vehicle hit and killed a 300-pound bear. 

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. near the westbound 210 Freeway connector road to the southbound 605 Freeway. 

According to CHP, a black Toyota Highlander hit the bear, which shattered its windshield. 

The bear was taken from the scene in a tow truck. 

It's unknown at this time if there were any other reported injuries.

No other information was immediately available.