300-pound bear hit and killed on freeway in Irwindale

Traffic was impeded in the Irwindale area early Monday morning after a vehicle hit and killed a 300-pound bear.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. near the westbound 210 Freeway connector road to the southbound 605 Freeway.

According to CHP, a black Toyota Highlander hit the bear, which shattered its windshield.

The bear was taken from the scene in a tow truck.

It's unknown at this time if there were any other reported injuries.

No other information was immediately available.