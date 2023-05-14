Belmont police need help identifying man

The Belmont Police Department said they need the public's help identifying a man so they can reunite him with his family.

Officers located the man in the 2600 block of Monserat Avenue Sunday morning and posted a photo of him on Twitter.

The man is balding and appears to be hospitalized with tubes around his face in the photo.

"He may have memory loss and only speaks Cantonese," said officers.

Police did not give any further description of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belmont Police Department at 650-595-7400.