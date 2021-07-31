Belmont police seek public's help locating missing mother and 3-year-old son

article

Belmont police are asking the public for help locating a missing 36-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son who were last seen around 11 a.m. Friday.

Police say Ana Duarte, 36 and her 3-year-old son, Ian Duarte, left their San Mateo home to visit family on the 900 block of E Street in Belmont.

Family members say they never saw Ana or Ian, but Ana's vehicle was found parked on E Street in Belmont.

Duarte's family informed police that Ana may have left Belmont with her ex-boyfriend, Isaias Alejo-Hernandez, 37, of Redwood City.

Police say Alejo-Hernandez could be driving a white 2007 Nissan Versa with California license plate 7SKH152.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ana Duarte and her son Ian Duarte are asked to contact the Belmont Police Department at (650) 595-7400.