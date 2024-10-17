Former SJSU basketball standout found dead at 26 in Romania

A former San Jose State University basketball standout has died at the age of 26.

Tyra Whitehead was found dead in her apartment in Romania last week.

She had been playing for CSM Târgoviște, a Romanian women's basketball club.

Whitehead played for SJSU from 2019 to 2021.

She became the fifth Spartan to average a double-double, earning an All-Mountain West Conference honorable mention.

San Jose State Women's Basketball expressed the team's "deepest condolences" on X, saying her "spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those she inspired. May she rest in peace. #AllSpartans"

Her family has started a fundraiser to help bring her remains back to the United States.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.



