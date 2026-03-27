Beloved Oakland restaurant threatened by early morning fire

article

The Brief An early-morning fire damaged an insurance agency and threatened a neighboring restaurant, Guadalaraja Restaurant. Firefighters arrived on-scene within minutes and quickly declared the fire as under control. An arson investigation is underway.



An early morning fire broke out an Oakland-based insurance agency’s office on Friday. The flames threatened a neighboring restaurant but were extinguished by Oakland Fire Crews, who arrived on-scene within minutes.

The fire started at 1001 Fruitvale Avenue at 2:47 a.m. Friday morning, as reported in a post on the Oakland Fire Department’s Facebook page. Crews arrived within two minutes.

What they're saying:

"...First arriving crews confirmed that there was active flames coming from the side of a building (connected to Guadalajara restaurant) along East 10th Street," the post states. "The fire severely impacted an insurance agency on the corner of the parcel. Four fire engines, two ladder truck companies and two battalion chiefs responded and successfully extinguished the flames — and more importantly prevented the fire from causing any damage to Guadalajara Restaurant, which owns the building, employs dozens of people and has been a beloved institution in the Fruitvale neighborhood for decades."

Courtesy Oakland Fire Department

The fire was announced as being under control at 3:00 a.m., and investigators determined there was an "incendiary cause," but did not reveal more details. An arson investigation is underway.

The building was left in the care of the owners as of 4:30 a.m.