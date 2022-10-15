Benicia bakers make life-sized Han Solo out of bread

A bakery in Benicia is getting national attention after creating a life-sized Han Solo out of bread.

Hanalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan, co-owners of One House Bakery, spent weeks molding, baking and assembling the life-sized ‘Pan Solo’ using wood and two types of dough.

The 6-foot bread sculpture is a depiction of the "Star Wars" character as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in "The Empire Strikes Back."

The mother and daughter bakers created it for Benicia's annual Main Street scarecrow contest.

Almost 50 scarecrows, including ‘Pan Solo,’ are lined up on First Street for people to see. The public will get to vote on their favorites entered by local businesses.

The Pervans, who are big science-fiction and fantasy fans, entered another "Star Wars"-themed creation in 2020 featuring the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.