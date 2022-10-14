Benicia math teacher arrested for inappropriate sexual communications with student

article

A math teacher at Benicia Middle School was arrested on Friday for allegedly having inappropriate sexual communications with a student, school officials say.

Benicia Unified School District issued a statement to the community indicating they were informed earlier this week of the incident.

Kurt "Mike" Sindel, 56, was arrested by Benicia Police Department and has been placed on administrative leave by the district, while law enforcement officials investigate the case. School officials said they immediately notified police when they learned of the alleged inappropriate behavior.

"We realize this information is unsettling and shocking, and we want to assure you of our unwavering commitment to student safety and well-being. The investigation and the District remains committed to the process," school superintendent Damon J. Wright said in his statement.

School district officials said they are providing resources to students, staff, and families.

Police said due to the nature of the arrest and to protect the victim, they would not be releasing any more information.

"The safety of our youth is of the highest priority," Chief Mike Greene said. "I'm glad we are able to make this arrest and appreciate the cooperation and support from the school district."