Berkeley considers turning public parks, streets into outdoor dining areas

Gov. Gavin Newsom has given California restaurants the okay to reopen for sit-down dining, but patrons might not be returning to dining rooms so soon.

The City of Berkeley is considering turning public parks, streets, and parking lots into outdoor dining spaces for restaurants to seat customers as the coronavirus crisis looms on, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Newsom released detailed guidelines on Tuesday for how restaurants should move forward as part of the state's Phase 2 reopening schedule. The 12-page guidance includes disinfectant protocols and social distancing requirements that could force some restaurants to reduce their capacity in half.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín and Vice Mayor Sophie Hahn both worked on the proposal for the city to convert some outdoor spaces into dining areas and say it is in line with the rules outlined by the state, the Chronicle reports.

The proposal will be brought before the City Council on June 2.

If passed, Arreguín hopes Berkeley restaurants can reopen by the summer.