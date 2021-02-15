Berkeley expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include grocery, education, childcare workers

The city of Berkeley will expand its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to grocery and convenience store, education and childcare workers, the city said Monday.

Berkeley residents in those occupations can make vaccination appointments for the city's vaccination site near the Albany Bulb, located at the foot of Buchanan Street, from Wednesday through Saturday, according to city officials.

Berkeley residents who are age 65 and older also continue to be eligible for vaccinations at the site.

Those under age 65 seeking a vaccination must bring a recent pay stub, letter from their employer or an employee identification badge to confirm that they work in an eligible field.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at through Curative.com. Residents can schedule appointments for Wednesday and Thursday here. Appointments for Friday and Saturday can be made here.

Appointments will be confirmed with identification at the vaccination site, and those seeking vaccination will not be asked about their immigration status, according to the city,

Berkeley residents who need transportation to the vaccination site can receive a ride from Easy Does It transportation services for a $15 fee. Rides with Easy Does It can be scheduled by calling (510) 704-2111.

Berkeley residents can sign up to be notified when they are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by checking this city site. People can also check eligibility status on the state's My Turn vaccination notification system.

